Ralph Clayton Kalsem, age 86, of Ames, passed away peacefully at Mary Greeley Medical Center on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at Palestine Lutheran Church, 1375 Highway 210, Huxley, with Pastor Eric Klimpel officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the funeral service. A military burial will follow the service.

Ralph was born in Huxley, Iowa, on Nov. 30, 1933, to John F. and Hattie (Hill) Kalsem. He was baptized and confirmed at Fjeldberg Lutheran Church in Huxley. He graduated from Huxley High School in 1951 and then enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served during the Korean Conflict from 1953 to 1955, where he was stationed in Korea.

He lived in Huxley until he moved to Ames in 1983. In 1986, he married his wife of 33 years, Sandra Anderson. He was employed by the Iowa Department of Transportation for over 39 years, mainly in the cement and concrete section, retiring in 1996.

He served on the Huxley Town Council for two terms and was past president of Huxley Community Club. He was a volunteer firefighter for 30 years in Huxley. He was also a member of Palestine Lutheran Church, the American Legion Post 233 in Cambridge, a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Masonic Lodge No. 249, the Weslaco Texas Elks No. 2057, and was a charter member of the Ballard Golf and Country Club.

Ralph enjoyed his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and their many activities, along with his family and friends. He played golf, gardened, enjoyed reading Amish books (432 to be exact) and he loved his Dr. Pepper. He treasured spending 18 winters in Texas with his wife, Sandra.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra; three daughters, Susan (Mark) Schaudt of Slater, Lori (Tim) Hill of Cambridge, and Julie (Tom) McAuliff) of West Des Moines; stepdaughter Robyn (Matt) Carver of Maxwell and stepson Rick (Loree) Ness of Des Moines; 12 grandchildren, Lucas (Adessa) Schaudt of Cambridge, Christopher (Rachael) Schaudt of Alleman, Joshua Schaudt of Slater, Melissa (Mike) Shelton of Cresco, Bryan (Shelly) Hill of Nevada, Joey (Myra) McAuliff of California, Taylor (Kelsie) McAuliff of Michigan, Natalie McAuliff of Illinois, Lauren McAuliff of West Des Moines, AnnaMarie McAuliff of West Des Moines, Alainna McAuliff of West Des Moines, Michael McAuliff of West Des Moines; four step-grandchildren, Matthew (Barb) Carver of Bondurant, Crystal (Mike) Swartzlander of Zearing, Jennifer (Brandon) Kohlwes of Pennsylvania, and Heather (Mark) Ryan of Colorado. 12 great-grandchildren, Palmer Clayton and Julianne Schaudt; Quinn, Warren and Walker Schaudt; Taylor, Hannah, Dylan, and Mea Shelton; Emma and Brynlee Hill; and Gabriel McAuliff; and 13 step-great-grandchildren, Dylan, Brock, Sammy, and Julie Carver; Carter, Lily, Hazey, and Max Engelbrecht; Paul and JC Swartzlander; Avery and Zoey Kohlwes; and Grayson Ryan; one brother, Homer (Kay) Kalsem of Huxley; sister-in-law, Bev Kalsem, Boone; and five nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Alan Jon; and two brothers, Jay Kalsem and Marion Kalsem.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home and online condolences may be left to Ralph’s family at www.adamssoderstrum.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Palestine Lutheran Church.