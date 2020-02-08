Phyllis R. Frazell, 81, of Otoe, passed away on February 6 in Omaha. She was born on Oct. 25, 1938, to Loyd O. & Ruth (Gothner) Fjerstad in Glasgow, MT. She married Daryl Frazell on Sept. 12, 1959, in Omaha, and the couple celebrated their 60th anniversary last year.

Phyllis, whose working career was in medical technology, was a homemaker, artist and online bookseller.

She is survived by her husband, Daryl, of Otoe, daughters: Coral Frazell of Lincoln, Kristina Myers of Franklinville, N.Y., 8 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, sister: Janet Decker of Omaha and brother: Loyd J. Fjerstad of Seminole, Fla.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15, at Bennet Community Church, 350 Monroe St., Bennet, NE.

Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army.

Arrangements are by Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home in Syracuse. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com