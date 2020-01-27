Fred LeRoy Baier, age 76, of Nebraska City died Jan. 21, 2020, at Prestige Care Center in Nebraska City.

LeRoy was born Jan. 4, 1944, in Union, the son of Glen and Violet (Exline) Baier.

LeRoy never married and did farm work most of his life.

Survivors include his sister, Nellie Hein of Nebraska City; sister in law, Mary Baier of Matthews, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Jim Easter and Henry Baier.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Cowles Hill Cemetery near Nebraska City. There will be no visitations and the casket will remain closed.

Memorials are suggested to the donor’s favorite charity.

Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.



