Hastings Funeral Home in Perry is in charge of arrangements for Patricia Mae Gilmore, 81, of San Benito, Texas, formerly of Minburn, Afton, and Storm Lake, Iowa. She died on December 13, 2019 in Harlingen, Texas. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at Hastings Funeral Home. A luncheon to share memories of Patricia will follow, also at the funeral home.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa in honor of the many dogs and cats Patricia loved throughout her lifetime, or may be sent to Hastings Funeral Home, PO Box 204, Perry, IA 50220.