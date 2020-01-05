Helen May Wolfe, age 90 of Union died Jan. 3, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Helen was born Nov. 30, 1929, in Union, the daughter of Ben and Myrtle (Potts) Neil.

She married Donald James Wolfe Aug. 21, 1949, in Union.

Helen lived in the Union area her entire life. She was an active member in the Union Baptist Church and Union American Legion Auxiliary.

She formerly served as the Union Village Clerk for several years and had also worked at Union Orchard.

Helen loved sewing, quilting, cooking and spending time with family.

Survivors include her daughters, Jan Ahrens and husband Don of Nehawka, Mary Duncan and husband John of Martell, Lisa Hathaway and husband Larry of Union; son, Neil Wolfe and wife Jo of Gilbert, Ariz.; grandchildren, Seth Ahrens, Trey (Leisha) Ahrens, Chad (Jennifer) Duncan, Mark (Andrea) Duncan, Laura (Jeremy) Stone, Ashley (Jesse) Drumheller, Maegan (Nolan) Balfour, Abby (Adam) Timm, Paige Wolfe, Jake Wolfe and Jarrett Wolfe; great grandchildren, Garrett Duncan, Reid Duncan, Mackenzie Duncan, Morgan Stone, Wyatt Stone, Brinn Ahrens, Mazi Ahrens, Stella Ahrens, Tanner Ahrens, Chloe Cavanzon, Augustus Drumheller, Gavin Balfour Grace Balfour, Jayce Timm and Jett Timm; sister, Betty (Clyde) Barrett of Peru; sister in law, Dana Neil of Gig Harbor, Wash., and brother in law, Jim Cordes of Springdale, Ark.; many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers and sisters, John Neil, Ruth McQuinn, Gene Neil, Cecil Neil, Fern Palmer, Kay Cordes and Jerry Neil.

Funeral services were to be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Union Baptist Church with burial following in the East Union Cemetery near Union.

Visitations were to be 1 to 8 p.m. Monday at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City with the family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to the Union Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com.

Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.



