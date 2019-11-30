Arthur Rivera Jr., formerly of Burlington, passed away October 22, 2019 at 83 years old.

He is survived by his wife, Raquel, his siblings Rudy and Bertha and five children—Danny, Ricky, Yvonne, Peggy, and Angelo.

Arthur was born in Houston, Texas. He enlisted in the Marine Corps as an infantryman, at the age of 17. Arthur served two tours in Vietnam, from 1965-1966 and 1968-1970. During his tours he was awarded numerous combat related accolades, including the gallantry cross for valor and heroic conduct. He retired in 1975, after 22 years of dedicated service, at the rank of Gunnery Sgt.

Arthur was well known for his generosity, kindness, and strength of character. During his life, he and his wife opened their home to numerous people in need. Arthur was also known for his hospitality, and enjoyed frequently hosting visitors at his home. He was laid to rest Nov. 8 in Las Vegas, NV with family and friends attending the service.

He was loved and will be sorely missed.