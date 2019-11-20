Gladys Maedene Ehresman Taylor, 84, of Tipton, entered eternity on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Cedar Manor Nursing Home.

Visitation will be held at Calvary Foursquare Church in Tipton on Saturday, November 23 from 1:00 to 2:00 PM with the funeral service following. Everyone is welcome to attend. Burial will be at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. A general memorial fund has been established in her name.

Gladys was born on July 30, 1935 in Cedar County, Iowa. She was the daughter of Oliver Ehresman and Eleanor (Albaugh) Ehresman.

Gladys graduated from Tipton High School in 1953. On July 10, 1955 Gladys was united in marriage to Greg Taylor in Tipton, Iowa. They later divorced.

Gladys worked at the Tipton High School, Dairy Queen, and the Maid-Rite. She was a lifetime member of the Calvary Foursquare Church where she served in many capacities.

Gladys is survived by her two daughters; Gwendolyn (Sam) Fratt of Burlington, Iowa and Teresa Taylor of Tipton, Iowa; son, Michael Taylor of Leawood, Kansas; and her brother, Glenn (Mercy) Ehresman of Barstow, California; 5 grandchildren, Justin, Amanda, Jordan, Christian and Carson; two great-grandchildren, Jettison and Wylder.

She was preceded in death by her mother, father, sister and ex-husband.