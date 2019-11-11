Dale Gene Taylor, age 78 of Nebraska City died Nov. 8, 2019, at Bryan LGH East Medical Center in Lincoln.

Dale was born Feb. 6, 1941, in Bostwick, the son of Ralph and Una (Hansen) Taylor.

Dale lived in the Peru and Nebraska City area his entire life and married Lana Greenrod June 12, 1959.

Of this union two children were born. He then married Marcia Roumpf March 20, 1982, in Nebraska City.

He had owned Taylor Texaco and Taylor Construction prior to his retirement.

Dale was a member of Western Star Lodge No. 2, A.F. & A.M., Nebraska City Lions Club and had been a member of the Optimist Club and Nebraska City Volunteer Fire Department.

Dale was known for his band called Western Spirit and racing stock cars.

He loved spending time with family, playing cards, wildlife and tinkering around his farm.

Dale is survived by his wife, Marcia of Nebraska City; children, Toni (Gene) LeVasseur of Sioux Falls, S.D., Rita Eschen of Nebraska City, Terry (Melissa) Taylor of Nebraska City, Roger (Nina) Roumpf of Elizabethtown, N.Y.; Ron (Michelle) Roumpf of Papillion, Robert (Donna) Roumpf of Bethel, N.C.; grandchildren, Derek LeVasseur, Tessa Jensen, Jessica Minium, Casey Roumpf, Megan LeVasseur, Chris Spaulding, Katie Zimmerle, Ryan Roumpf, Tyler Roumpf, Ruby Spaulding, Taylor Eschen, Kayla Roumpf, Lucas Roumpf, Brett Roumpf; great grandchildren, Thomas Gerdes, Alayna Morgan Gerdes, Michael Morgan Gerdes, Elliot Spidell, Kendel Morgan Gerdes, Jayvin Jenses, Gracelynn Minium, Cadency Jensen, Logan Zimmerle, Addilynn Minium; nephew, John Bradley of Nebraska City; special friend, Laurie Langdon of Nebraska City; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ruby Eschen and nephew, Dennis Eschen.

Funeral services were to be 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City with burial in Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Peru.

Visitations was to be 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Marshall Funeral Chapel with the family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m.

A memorial fund has been established.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com.

Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.