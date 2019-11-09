Dennis K. Swift, 73, of Salem, IA, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, at the VA Hospital in Iowa City, IA.

Visitation will begin after 12 noon on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel, where the family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. that evening.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel, with Pastor Jeff McPheron officiating. Military rites will be accorded by Henry County Honor Guard. Burial will be in Bale Cemetery, rural Hillsboro, IA.

Gifts of love and friendship may be given to the Dennis Swift Memorial for local veterans’ organizations.

On-line condolences should be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.