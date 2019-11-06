Delmer Billy Moss, 87, of Holyoke, Colo., passed away Oct. 24, 2019 in Greeley, Colorado.

He was born March 29, 1932 in Burr, to Elmer Henry Moss and Minnie Marie (Pahde).

Delmer was baptized May 1, 1932, and confirmed on April 14, 1946, at Hope Lutheran Church in Burr.

He graduated from Burr High School in 1949.

Delmer proudly served his country as a Sargent in the 40th Division of the Army during the Korean War from Oct. 14, 1952, till Oct. 13, 1954.

On Nov. 14, 1958, he married Eileen Sporhase at Hope Lutheran Church in Burr.

During their 60 years of marriage, they had four daughters Vickie, Janette, Susan and Kellie and eight grandchildren.

Delmer and his father-in-law, Joy Sporhase, farmed together in York County, where they raised corn and Registered Angus cattle. On Feb. 25, 1967, they moved their families to Holyoke, Colo., to expand their farming.

Delmer started farming at the age of eight behind a team of horses, and he finished his farming career at the age of 82 on an autosteer John Deere combine.

One of the highlights of his career was winning the landmark decision (Sporhase and Moss vs. State of Nebraska) concerning water rights at the Supreme Court of the United States in 1982.

Delmer farmed the last twenty-one years with his son-in-law Mark Gueck and was proud to pass the family farm on to his family. Delmer served his Lord on numerous boards and capacities in the Lutheran Church.

He served his community as a board of director for the Holyoke Cooperative and the Phillips County Telephone Company.

Delmer is survived by his wife Eileen, daughters: Vickie (Kurt) Cunningham, Janette Brown, Susan (Mark) Gueck, Kellie (Ed) Race; grandchildren Tyson Cunningham, Whitney (Jaake) Aoga, Dillon Cunningham (Moni-Qua), Tyler (Logan) Brown, Kyle Brown, Marquel (Jon) Vance, Kordell Gueck, Victoria Race; sister Delores Stoner, brother Ken (Coranne) Moss, sister-in-law Marilyn and Kathleen Moss and brother-in-law Ned Snyder; sister-in-law Marlene (Bill) Haeffner and Janet Werth and brother-in-law Gary Sporhase and many loved nieces and nephews.

Delmer was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Norma (Calvin) LaFollette, Jean (Elmer) Schulte, Karen Snyder, brothers Harold, Merle and James Moss, brother-in-law Gerald Werth, nephew Jon Moss and niece Amy Stoner.

Visitation was from 1 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 29, at Baucke Funeral Home, 1220 SW Interocean Ave, Holyoke, Colo.

Services were at Zion Lutheran Church, 240 South High School, Holyoke. Internment was at 2 p.m., Nov. 1, at Hope Lutheran Cemetery in Burr.

Memorial funds will be given to the Honor Flight for transportation of America’s Veterans to Washington DC for their service and sacrifices.



