Claudine K. Thorne, age 52, of Lincoln, formerly Nebraska City and North Platte, passed away on Nov. 2, 2019, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Claudine Kaye Thorne was born on Oct. 5, 1967, in Nebraska City; the daughter of Claude Junior and Judith Katherine (Oelke) Thorne.

She grew up and attended school in Nebraska City, graduating from Nebraska City High School with the class of 1985.

She attended college at Nebraska Wesleyan and graduated in 1989.

She went on to the College of Law at the University of Nebraska - Lincoln, where she obtained her Juris Doctor (JD) degree in 1992.

She began her law career and practiced in Nebraska City from 1992 to 1997.

Claudine then moved to North Platte, where she worked as the Deputy County Attorney from November of 1997 to December of 2018.

She then moved to Lincoln, where she worked at the Department of Health and Human Services as an Administrative Appeals Officer.

She was a member of the Nebraska State Bar Association.

Those left to cherish her memory include her mom, Judy Thorne of Nebraska City; sister Paula Penney and her son Marek Penney of Gretna; brother Cyrus Thorne of Lincoln; aunts and uncles: Phil Oelke and wife Dorie of Lincoln, Rex Oelke and wife Janet of Unadilla, Ted Oelke and wife Diane of Unadilla, Mary Bossung and husband William of Weeping Water, Joyce Oelke of Nebraska City, Kevin Thorne and wife Sharon of Nebraska City, and Roger Balfour of Nehawka; other family and friends. Claudine was preceded in death by her dad, Claude Thorne on Oct. 13, 2017, and her brother-in-law, Mark Penney on May 29, 2016.

A Mass of Christian Burial was to be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nebraska City with Fr. Tom Schultes officiating. Burial was to follow at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City.

The family was to greet friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening (11/6) at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City followed by Recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. The casket will remain closed.

Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge (8030 Farnam St., Omaha, NE 68114) or to the donors favorite charity.

Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Gude Mortuary, Nebraska City, is in charge of arrangements.



