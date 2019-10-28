Marilyn J. Arnburg, 79 of Redfield passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at MercyONE West Lakes in West Des Moines. Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, October 27th at the Redfield United Methodist Church. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 28th at the Redfield United Methodist Church. Burial will be at East Linn Cemetery. A luncheon and time of fellowship was held immediately following the burial at the Redfield Legion Hall. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Marilyn Arnburg Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Marilyn was born July 23, 1940 in Redfield, Iowa to Richard and Juanita (York) Toler. She graduated from Redfield High School with the class of 1958. Marilyn was united in marriage to Charles Arnburg on February 14, 1959 in Redfield at the Redfield United Methodist Church. To the union three children were born, Rhonda, Lori and Stephan. Following their marriage, they made their home in Redfield where they raised their family.

While raising her children, Marilyn stayed home and ran a daycare out of her home. Later she was employed at AMOCO/Citigroup where she was employed until retiring. Marilyn also sold Avon for 30+ years. She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church in Redfield, which was a source of hope and inspiration for her. She was very active within the church, belonging to the UMW where she served as both the secretary and treasurer and served on the funeral committee for many years.

Like the church, Marilyn was very active within her community serving on the Booster Club, the Old Settlers Committee, Fire Auxiliary and the Lions Club for several years. She enjoyed knitting, reading, listening to the old county music, playing cards with the same card group for over 50 years, and traveling. The most important thing in her life however was her family. She and Charles were constantly on the go attending their children’s sporting events and then it became their grandchildren’s sporting events.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Juanita Toler, one brother Keith Toler and his wife Jackie, two sister-in-law’s, Beulah Booth and Marjorie Hicks, brother-in-law, Vincent Arnburg; father and mother-in-law, Roy Arnburg and Mable.

Marilyn leaves behind to cherish her memory, her beloved husband of 60 years, Charles; children, Rhonda (Don) Scott of Redfield, Lori (Trent) Kibby of Polk City and Stephan (Paulette) Arnburg of Redfield; grandchildren, Jeremy (Maegan) Scott of Pella, Sarah (Josh) Hauser of Adel, Jessica Scott (Joel Visser) of Earlham, Stephanie (Michael) Hoffman of Columbia, South Carolina, Nick (Lizzie) Kibby of Grimes, Alex Arnburg (Allison Mosher) of Waukee, Bailee Arnburg of Des Moines and Cole Arnburg of Redfield; great grandchildren, Quintin Scott, Stella Scott, Camden Scott, Aria Hauser, Audi Hauser, Lil Mosher and Kamrynn Visser; brother, Kenny (Sandy) Toler of Redfield; sister, Carolyn Sites of De Soto and numerous nieces, nephews and friends all of whom will miss her greatly.