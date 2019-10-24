Danny D. Dankof, age 82, of St. Joseph, Mo. (formerly Nebraska City, Rosemount, Min. and Hamburg, passed away on Oct. 16, 2019, at his home.

Danny was born on March 17, 1937, in Hamburg; the son of Darrell F. and Ruth (Moore) Dankof. He grew up and attended school in Hamburg, graduating from Hamburg High School with the class of 1954.

On June 6, 1955, Danny entered the United States Air Force and proudly served his country as a Aircraft Control and Warning Operator. He was honorably discharged on June 5, 1959. After his Air Force service, he continued his work in air traffic control. He worked for the Federal Aviation Administration as an Air Traffic Specialist until his retirement. He was a member of the Hamburg Methodist Church and the Disabled American Veterans (D.A.V.).

He is survived by his daughter Rhonda Dankof of Parker, Colo.; five grandchildren: Erick Johns (Zeleste) of Loveland, Colo., Adam Johns of Denver, Colo., Payton Ziegler of Colorado Springs, Colo., Leighton Ziegler and Summer Ziegler both of Parker, Colo.; two sisters: Annette Thompson of Kansas City, Mo., and Mary Gail Lyons and husband Tom of Washington, Iowa; nieces and nephews; other family and friends.

Danny was preceded in death by his father, Darrell in 1987, his mother, Ruth in 2012 and his brother, Michael in 2010.

Funeral Services were to be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg, with Pastor Luke Filmore officiating.

The family was to greet friends prior to the service, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.

Burial was to follow the services at the Hamburg Cemetery in Hamburg. Military Honors will be conducted by the Hamburg American Legion Post. Memorials may be given to the United Methodist Church in Hamburg. Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg is in charge of arrangements.