Mary Jean Reimers, 84, of Ames, IA, passed away September 27, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines with husband, Maurice and daughter-in-law, Toni at her bedside. Mary Jean is survived by her loving husband, Maurice Reimers of Ames; sister, Leah Gehl of Milwaukee, WI; daughter-in-law, Toni Reimers of Des Moines; and many other loving relatives and special friends. In addition to her parents, Mary Jean was preceded in death by her beloved sons, Michael and David Reimers; and her sister, Carol McDonald formerly of Lubbock, TX.

Mary Jean was born March 16, 1935 in Wichita, KS, the daughter of Loyal and Carmen Loretta Blanche (McMullen) Lockard. She graduated from Shorewood High School and received her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in education from Iowa State University. Mary Jean taught at Urbandale Middle and High Schools until her retirement in 1992. Mary Jean and family resided in the Beaverdale area of Des Moines and at Lake Panorama for many years before moving to Green Hills Retirement Community in Ames. Mary Jean enjoyed flower gardening, sewing, collecting antiques and reading. She was a member of, First Lutheran Church where she participated on many service committees, the Iowa State Foundation, and was an avid fan of Iowa State sports. After retirement she volunteered at Terrace Hill for many years.

At the age of 60, Mary Jean gave, as the doctors of Mayo Clinic called it, the gift of life, one of her kidney’s to her oldest son David.

A celebration of Mary Jean’s life will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation prior from 10 to 11 a.m. at Hamilton’s on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines, IA. Inurnment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery in Ogden, IA at 2:00 p.m.

Memorials may be directed to Mayo Transplant House, Camp Hertko Hollow, Capital Lutheran Church, or to the Iowa State Foundation. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.