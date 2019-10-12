Ellen Kading of Perry passed away October 11, 2019 at MercyOne Des Moines surrounded by family. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry. Memorials will be given to Spring Valley Retirement Community in Perry and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.

Ellen Anne (Herriott) Kading was born on July 28, 1929 to Kenneth and Martha Marie (Jensen) Herriott near Casey, Iowa. Following graduation from Casey High School she briefly attended college. She worked at an Atlantic Dime store where she met Merle Leroy Kading. On January 29, 1949 Merle and Ellen were married at the United Methodist Church in Casey, IA. Together they celebrated a sixty-fifth wedding anniversary in 2014.

Together they farmed near Greenfield, IA and the Dawson/Perry area. Ellen was a lifelong farmwife and enjoyed the annual gardening, canning foods, walking beans and sewing. Together they enjoyed the timber with wildflowers and wildlife. She enjoyed several years as a 4-H leader for the Perry Pepperettes club. After raising four children she worked the Perry Bridal Shop with tailoring and alterations.

Survivors include her son, Roger (Diana) Kading, Ankeny, IA, son Lee Kading (Linda Johnson), Panora, IA, a daughter, Jean Tingwald, Cheyenne, WY, daughter, Joy Bristle, Cave Creek, AZ; grandchildren, Kirk (Charmain) Kading, Mesa, AZ, Keisha (Matt) Cretsinger, Huxley, IA, Khye (Carrie) Kading, Grimes, IA, Warren Bristle, Scottsdale, AZ, Jessica Tingwald, Longmont, CO, and Tyler (Mikayla) Tingwald, Cheyenne, WY; great-grandchildren Niyah and Griffin Cretsinger, Huxley, IA, Rory Kading, Grimes, IA, Dawson and Sawyer Bristle, Scottsdale, AZ, Nora White, Longmont, CO, Taylor and Heinrick “Hank” Tingwald, Cheyenne, WY; along with very special nieces and nephews. Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Merle, son-in-laws Timothy Tingwald and Mark Bristle; sister-in-laws, Betty Kading, Virginia Kading, Elaine Kading and brother-in-laws, Earl Kading, Donald Kading and Eugene Kading.