Viola M. Wachter, 89, of Syracuse, formerly Unadilla, passed away on Oct. 9, 2019, at the Syracuse Good Samaritan Center.

She was born on Jan. 12, 1930, to Charley & Vera (Curtis) Wachter near Alvo.

Viola worked as a cook at the café in Unadilla through many different owners.

She was known for her fried chicken, cinnamon rolls and pies.

She also worked at the sewing factory in Syracuse. Viola enjoyed bowling, reading, doing word searches and listening

to county and bluegrass music.

She is survived by her sister: Norma Jean Boettcher of Syracuse; brother: Donald (Carol) Wachter of Lincoln;

six nieces and three nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters: Ruby Buchholz and Dorothy Wachter.

Funeral services was to be on Monday, Oct. 14, at 1:30 p.m. at the Unadilla United Methodist Church. Burial was to follow at the Park Hill Cemetery in Syracuse.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. at the funeral home in Syracuse. Family was to greet friends an hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the Syracuse Good Samaritan Center or Family’s Choice.

Arrangements are by Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse.

