Funeral services for Ernest C. Volkmer Jr., 74, of Norfolk were to be 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Norfolk. Reverend Patrick McLaughlin was to officiate. Burial was to be in St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, Wahoo. Visitation was to be Monday from 4-7 p.m. at Home for Funerals Chapel 708 Georgia Ave, with a Vigil service at 7. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

Ernest died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Heritage of Bel Air.

Ernest was born Sept. 13, 1945, to Ernest and Helen (Harwig) Volkmer Sr. at Nebraska City. Ernie attended and graduated from Nebraska City Lourdes in 1963. Ernie the joined the United States Air Force serving from Sept. 19, 1963 to Sept. 18, 1967.

After his honorable discharge he joined the Nebraska State Patrol. He lived in West Point, Hartington, Lincoln and Ernie’s last assignment was in Norfolk.

Ernie married Alice Nemecek on Oct. 26, 1984, in Wahoo.

Ernie retired in 1997 from the State Patrol. He then worked 15 years for Norfolk High School.

Ernie loved to hunt, fish and follow the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Ernie is survived by his two sons, Jordan Volkmer of Loveland, Colo., Patrick Volkmer of Norfolk, threebrothers, Mark and Kathy Volkmer of Brock, Frank and Julie Volkmer of Nebraska City and William and Carolyn Volkmer of Syracuse.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Alice on April 20, 2011.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com