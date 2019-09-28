Dorothy Jean Strasburg, 89, passed away on September 11, 2019, in Suffolk, Virginia.

Left to cherish her memory are her four daughters, Stephanie (Alex) Minor of Bella Vista, Arkansas, Susan (Jeff) Ploeger of Burlington, Iowa, Sarah (John) Strohman of Pierre, South Dakota, and Ellen (Bruce) Anderson of Suffolk, Virginia; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three nieces and one nephew.

Dorothy resided at Sunnybrook Assisted Living in Burlington from 2009-2013. Susan and Jeff greatly appreciate all the love and care given to her during that time.

Dorothy’s funeral will be on October 12, in Manchester IA.

More information may be found on www.leonard-mullerfh.com.