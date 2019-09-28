Christa H. Butts, 83, of West Burlington, died at 1:42 AM Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at the Great River Klein Center in West Burlington.

Born Sunday, November 17, 1935, in Berlin, Germany, she was the only child of Franz and Maria Lowin Freisleben.

She attended elementary school in Berlin until 9th grade. She then studied at a business school for three years.

On March 2, 1957 she married Robert J. Butts in Burlington.

On September 1, 1960 she received her "Certificate of Naturalization" and became a citizen of the United States of America.

Chris's first job was with IRC/TRW, which built transistors, for twenty-five years. She later worked at Riley Brothers Paint JSJ Co. and retired after seventeen years.

Chris was a member of the VFW, the Eagles Club and the Moose. She was an active member of the First United Church of Christ in Burlington.

She enjoyed boating and spending time at their cabin on Otter Island on the Mississippi, where they had many fish fries and family gatherings and fireworks. Chris was a professional yard-saler! She enjoyed her impressive collection of cookbooks. Her favorite magazine was "The Taste of Home." The most important things in her life were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her two daughters, Deborah (James) Causey of Hermann, MO. and Jennie (Thomas) Shacklett of Farmington, IA; 6 grandchildren, Michelle, Meri, Sarah, Robert, Shaun and Tiffany; 11 great-grandchildren, Jeramie, Johnathan, Sharraden, Dustin, Kaitlynn, Oceanna, Joshua, Megan, Isabella, Cheyanna and Ryan; 1 great-great grandchild, Scarlett.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her spouse Robert J. Butts of 51 years and one son John Robert Butts.

Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Prugh-Thielen Crematory.

There will be no visitation.

The memorial service for Chris will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at First United Church of Christ with Pastor JudyAnn Morse officiating. Inurnment will be at Aspen Grove Cemetery for Christa H. and Robert J. Butts following the memorial service for Christa. A time of food and fellowship will be held at First United Church of Christ following the burial.

A memorial has been established for the First United Church of Christ.

Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Christa's obituary at www.prughthielencares.com.