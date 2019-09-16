Hastings Funeral Home in Perry is in charge of arrangements for Verla Jean Ridnour, 94 of Perry. Mrs. Ridnour died at the Dallas County Hospital. Funeral arrangements will be Friday at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, in Perry with burial at Violet Hill Cemetery, in Perry. Visitation will be Thursday from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hastings Funeral Home and at the Church Friday after 8 p.m. with the family present from 9:30 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Hastings Funeral Home in Perry.