Nancy Baldus, age 85 of the Madrid Home in Madrid and formerly of Boone, died at the Home on September 9, 2019.

A Funeral Mass will be Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Boone. Burial will be in the Linwood Park Cemetery.

Nancy May (Watts) Baldus, was born on November 17, 1933 in Boone, Iowa the daughter of Otto and Esther (Irving) Watts. She graduated from Jordan High School in Jordan, Iowa. On September 4, 1953, Nancy married Vincent Baldus, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church near Gilbert, Iowa.

Nancy and her husband, Vince, owned and operated the former Bowl-Mor-Lanes in Boone, from 1960 to 1998. She enjoyed sewing, and bowling and was inducted into the Boone County Bowling Hall of Fame. In earlier years, she enjoyed playing the piano and stamp collecting. Nancy was active in the American Legion Auxiliary of Boone and lifetime member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge # 104 of Boone

where she was honored receiving the College of Regents Award.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a great Grandson, Alex Dubont.

Nancy is survived by four sons, Alan Baldus (Penny Porter) of Madrid, Rodney (Roberta) Baldus of Ankeny, Anthony (Nancy) Baldus of Ankeny and Chad Baldus of Boone; two daughters, Carla (Max) Wickman of Boone and Diana Sidler (Brian Walker) of Boone; 17 grand, 32 great grand, and two great-great grandchildren

Friends may call at the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall, on Thursday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. The family will be present during this time. At 8 p.m. a Prayer Service will be held.

In memory of Nancy, memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be made at schroedermemorialchapel.com