Connie Klein, 72, of Afton, Okla., passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, at the Grove Care Center in Grove, Okla. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 10:30 a.m. at the Zion United Church of Christ in Hubbard. Interment of her cremated remains will follow in the Hubbard Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a memorial fund to be established. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of local arrangements. For more information and online condolences, go to www.boekefuneralhomes.com.