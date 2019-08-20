Thomas Albert “Tom” Beutler was born in Verdon, on Dec. 28, 1945.

He was the third of four children of Claude Benjamin and Flora Genevieve (German) Beutler. Tom graduated from Shubert, Nebraska High School.

Tom passed away in Omaha, Nebr., on Aug. 13, 2019, after a brief illness.

On Sept. 27, 1997, Tom married Virginia “Jenny” Welch. She survives of their Rock Port home.

Additional survivors include children, Rick (Robin) Shirley, Tammy (Jay) Schaaf, Leo Shirley, Tony Shirley, Jennifer Welch, Tom (Sally) Beutler, Lisa (Jerry) Christensen, Bruce (Beth) Beutler and Regi Beutler; 21 grandchildren, Taryn, Trenton, and Trevor Schaaf, Erika (Tim) Mensing, Melissa Shirley, Jaysa, Mya, and Gentry Welch, Blair (Ben) Jaworski, B.J. (Stephanie) Floyd, Logan, Andrew, and Lauren Beutler, Tyler Cain, Amber (Christensen) Neben, Braxton and Bailey Christensen, and Hayden, Caleb, Austin, and Cole Beutler; 14 great grandchildren, Maddelyn and Hailey Jaworski, Callie Mensing, Travon, Baylee, Harper, Delany, and Kenady Floyd, Isla and Henry Neben, Emmett and Esmae Christensen, and Ryder and Krayton Beutler; brother, Gary (Connie) Beutler; sisters, Donna Lee Handley and Claudia (Jerry) Huppert; nieces, nephews, and a community of friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and a nephew, Bobby Whitten.

Tom was currently serving as pastor of the Watson Baptist Church and also the First Baptist Church of Hamburg. He had previously worked in sales for Imports International.

Family visitation was held on Friday evening, Aug. 16, at the Watson Baptist Church. Services were on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 10:30 a.m. at the Watson Baptist Church.

Memorials may be directed to the Beutler family or to the Watson Baptist Church. Care entrusted to Chamberlain Funeral Home & Monuments, Rock Port, Mo. Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com.