Mrs. Velma R. Whitman, 82, of Burlington, died at 3:45 a.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

Born February 5, 1937 in Del Plain, AR, she was the daughter of Afton and Virginia (Galligher) Davis. She married Jerome J. Foley August 10, 1957. They later divorced. She married Harry Stout on April 8, 1974. They later divorced.

She worked at the I.A.A.P. in production and laundry for 20 years.

Velma was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed shopping, gardening, and was an avid reader. She was a wonderful cook, dog lover, good listener and never knew a stranger. She could always find the perfect gift for everyone.

Survivors include six children, Debbie (Dennis) Dickson of Burlington, Dee Dee Anderson of Longmont, CO, Anne (Dennie) Weaver of Burlington, Francis James Foley of CO, Jeff (Kathy) Foley of Gladstone, IL, and Cheryl (Jason) Perry; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Jimmy Davis of AR, Neva Cochrel of CA, and Donnie Davis of MO.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, W.C. Davis.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

According to Velma’s wishes, cremation has been entrusted to Lunning Chapel.

Inurnment will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, August, 14th in Green Glade Cemetery, Farmington, IA. Pastor Dean Graber will officiate.

A memorial has been established for Great River Hospice. Memorials may be mailed in care of Lunning Chapel, 2620 Mt. Pleasant St., Burlington, IA 52601.