Mary Ann Umthun, age 83, of Burlington and formerly of Mediapolis, died peacefully at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington on Sunday, August 4, 2019, with her family by her side.

The daughter of Frank A. and Elizabeth (Lohman) Fedler, Mary Ann was born on December 1, 1935 in West Point, Iowa. On October 24, 1959 she married Frank Umthun in West Point.

She graduated from St. Mary’s High School in West Point and St. Francis School of Nursing in LaCrosse, Wisconsin.

Mary Ann worked as a Registered Nurse prior to having children, then as the office manager for Umthun Trucking in Mediapolis until her retirement.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dodgeville where she previously served as President of the Golden Age group and funeral luncheon coordinator. In addition to her church activities, Mary Ann enjoyed time with her “Red Hat” ladies, bridge clubs, and the many social activities with her friends at the Village Cooperative in Burlington. She especially enjoyed time with her late husband, family and friends at their cabin on the Mississippi River for many years.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister, leaving us with many special memories.

Her family includes three daughters, Lisa and John Wiegel of Illinois City, Illinois, Susan and Rex Krueger of Muscatine, and Becky and Bill Miller of Cedar Rapids; nine grandchildren, Stephanie, Eric, Daniel, Jenna, Jesse, Matt, Michael, Megan, and Michelle; her siblings, Doris Bolton of Pacific Palisades, California, Ruth Dravis of Denmark, Ron and Mary Linn Felder of West Point, Don and Susan Fedler of Burlington, Nancy and Dave Kruse of West Point, and Tony and Lynn Fedler of Mt. Pleasant; along with many nieces and nephews and their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank; a granddaughter, Sarah; three brothers and two sisters.

A Rosary will be prayed at 4:30 PM on Wednesday at the Hagele and Honts Funeral Home in Mediapolis with the family to meet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dodgeville with Father Dan Dorau officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Dodgeville. Family and friends will gather for a fellowship lunch at the Parish Center, Dodgeville.

Memorial gifts will benefit St. Mary’s Cemetery Association and Great River Hospice.

Condolences may be given and viewed at www.hageleandhonts.com.