Brian E. Bandy, 50, of Donnellson, IA, passed away at 4:46 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Donnellson Health Center.

He was born on February 25, 1969 in Burlington, IA to William J. and Judith Cavender Bandy. He was a car salesman for many years and enjoyed helping out in the Carman, IL community. He loved his extended family at the Donnellson Health Center.

Brian is survived by: his mother and step father: Judy (Charles) Ash of Burlington, IA; one sister: Sherry Bandy of Burlington, IA; two brothers: William (Janet) Bandy Sr. of Burlington, IA and Edward Wellborn of Colorado.

He was preceded in death by: his father, grandparents & several aunts and uncles.

Cremation has been entrusted to the care of King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. A celebration of life and burial along with his father’s ashes will be held at a later date in Carman Cemetery in Carman, IL.

Online condolences to Brian’s family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.