Robert Dale McBride, 60, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019.

He was born June 19, 1959, at Homestead Air Force Base in Homestead, Florida, to Robert E. McBride and Mercedes L. (Jones) McBride.

Bobby was employed by Alliance Steel in Oklahoma City.

Survivors include his daughter, Kelly Dawn McBride of Moore, Oklahoma; his father, Robert E. McBride of West Burlington; one brother, Glen (wife Myrna) McBride of Choctaw, Oklahoma; two sisters, Robin Reu of Dallas City, Illinois, and Dawn (husband David) DaVolt of Fort Madison, Iowa; stepsisters and stepbrother, Denise, Diane and Doug; one aunt, Linda Eland of Lomax, Illinois; two nephews, Jarod Olson of Dallas City and Cutter Leaf of Fort Riley, Kansas; one niece, Hannah Reu of Fort Madison; and many more cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, John and Mercedes Degen; brother Danny Joe McBride; stepmother Donna McBride; one nephew, Jacob A. Olson; and one aunt, Janice Sourwine.

Bobby loved the outdoors and fishing, but more than anything, his daughter Kelly.

The body has been cremated and private family services will be held at a later date.