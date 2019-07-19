Robert F. (Bob) Emshoff, age 87, of Nebraska City, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Morton Place in Nebraska City.

Bob was born on May 21, 1932 in Avoca; the son of William Henry and Rubie Muzetta (Kress) Emshoff. He attended school and graduated from Nebraska City High School.

On May 19, 1956, he was united in marriage to Jacqueline Claire Weber in Verona, N.J., and to this union three children were born: Bonnie, June and Philip.

Bob worked for Public Service Electric and Gas Company in the Treasurer’s Office in Newark, N.J. After his retirement, Bob and Claire moved to Nebraska City.

Bob found his greatest joy in spending time with his family and helping people learn more about the Bible. He served as an elder and minister of Jehovah’s Witnesses for 70 plus years.

He is survived by his children: Bonnie Lehrbach and husband Peter of Fredon, N.J.; June Voight and husband Fred of Richmond, Texas; and Philip Emshoff and wife Carrie of Nebraska City; nine grandchildren; siblings: William Emshoff and wife Carley of Council Bluffs, Iowa; Mary Ann Miller and husband Rex of Akron, Ohio; and Betty James and husband John of Omaha; nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Claire Emshoff on Aug. 8, 2017, and a sister Pauline Haverkamp.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday; July 27, at 2 p.m. at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Nebraska City.

