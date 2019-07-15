Michael Charles “Mike” Schulte, age 72, of Mediapolis, died Sunday morning at the Great River Medical Center in West Burlington.

The son of Jack and Peggy Hartman Schulte, he was born on August 29, 1947 in Burlington. Mike married Linda Ruble on June 21, 1969 at Dodgeville.

He graduated from Mediapolis High School and attended Southeastern Community College before working at GE in Burlington for 42 years. He served in the Iowa National Guard.

Mike belonged to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dodgeville and to multiple tractor clubs. He enjoyed collecting and restoring tractors, cars, trucks, and many more things as to always being sure to have projects to work on. He enjoyed friends and conversations.

His family includes his wife, Linda; three daughters, Michelle and Chris Schnelle of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Sherri and Pete Nash of Mediapolis, and Heather and Cliff Thompson of Burlington; seven grandchildren; a brother, David and Melody Schulte of Dodgeville; a sister, Rosemary Larson of Mt. Pleasant; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew.

The family will meet with friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Thursday at the Hagele and Honts Funeral Home in Mediapolis. Cremation has been selected and fulfilled.

Memorial gifts will benefit the Mediapolis Volunteer Fire Department and the Mediapolis Community Ambulance Service.

