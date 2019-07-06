Ronald F. McCann, 75, of Burlington, died at 6:30 AM Saturday, July 6, 2019, at his home in Burlington.

Born December 28, 1943, in Burlington, he was the son of Francis G. and Lucille Sullivan McCann. On January 9, 1991, he married Ruth Ann Leonard in Deland, Florida.

Ron worked 16 years as a truck driver for the Don Pease Co.

He was a U.S. Veteran, serving from May 10, 1965 until February 17, 1967.

He was of the Catholic faith. He was a member of the VFW Post 10102, Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie 150, and the American Legion Post 52.

Survivors include his wife, Ruth; one son, Ronald F. McCann, Jr. Japan; three brothers, Vincent McCann of Burlington, Paul (Rhonda) McCann of Temple, TX, and Pat McCann of Macomb; two sisters, Rita (Tom) Johnson of Macomb, and Donna (Roger) Moore of Blandinsville, IL; and 13 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, and two sisters.

Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Prugh-Thielen Crematory.

The Graveside Committal Service for Ron will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Aspen Grove Cemetery with Reverend David J. Yonker officiating. Full military honors will be rendered by the Burlington Area Veterans Honor Guard. Those wishing to attend the service will meet at the Sunnyside Avenue gate prior to the service for a procession to the gravesite. A time of food and fellowship will be held at Joe's Inn following the burial.

In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established for the Great River Hospice house.

Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.