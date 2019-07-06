Rita “Joann” Schoof, 59, of Burlington died Friday, July 5, 2019 at her home.

Born November 1, 1959 in Fort Madison, Iowa she was the daughter of John A. and Rita A. (Lockwood) Howell.

She was a graduate of Burlington High School and attended SCC. She married Richard L. “Rick” Schoof on December 3, 1983 in Burlington.

She worked as a Supervisor for Lamont Inc. and later in production for the American Ordnance Plant.

She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church. She loved to shop and browse flea markets, taking road trips with Rick and time spent with her kids and grandkids.

She is survived by her husband Rick Schoof of Burlington, two daughters, Kelly (Bryan) Benz of Burlington and Kathy (Brad) Newberry of West Burlington; grandchildren, Brian, Katelynn, Kiley, Lillian, Aaron, Brinley and Avalynn; six sisters and three brothers; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister and one sister-in-law.

The funeral service for Joann will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 11th at Messiah Lutheran Church. The Rev. Susanne Smith will officiate. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Lunning Chapel where the family will receive friends.

A memorial has been established for her grandchildren’s education.