Philip LeRoy “Farfie” Bartleson, 87, of Burlington died Sunday, June 30, 2019 at his home at Bickford Cottage.

Born September 17, 1931 in Forest City, Iowa he was the son of Harold and Caroline (Kristensen) Bartleson. He married Jewell “Julie” Buchanan on November 18, 1967 in Oquawka, Illinois.

Farfie was a 1954 graduate of Iowa State University. He served as a Captain in the Air Force. He worked as an electrical engineer for Sherm Smith and later for Murray Ironworks. He then began working for Mayo Clinic in the technology department until his retirement in April of 1997.

He was a member of First Congregational Church. He was very active with Travelogue and the Burlington Kiwanis Club. He was the driving force behind the beginning of the pictures with Santa and volunteered for many years at the pancake breakfast and for the free car seat checkups.

Farfie loved photography, traveling, camping, running in marathons and watching his favorite teams the Minnesota Vikings and the Minnesota Twins.

He is survived by his loving family.

According to his wishes, his body has been donated to the Mayo Clinic Bequest Program.

The memorial funeral service for Farfie will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 10th at Lunning Chapel. The Rev. James Francisco will officiate. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Mallory Cemetery, rural Wapello.

In lieu of flowers memorials have been established for the Bickford Cottage of Burlington, Great River Hospice or the First Congregational Church.