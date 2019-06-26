Richard C. McCarty, 72, of Keokuk passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Unity Point Health of Keokuk.

Richard was born on April 1, 1947, in Keokuk the son of Charles R. and JoAnn Rommuler McCarty. He was united in marriage to Mary Hudson on July 5, 2008, in Keokuk.

He was an avid golfer, enjoyed fishing and was loyal Iowa Hawkeye fan, Chicago Cubs fan and New York Yankees fan. He was a member of the Green Acres Golf Club of Donnellson.

Richard is survived by his wife Mary of Keokuk, his children, Michael McCarty of Muscatine, Katie Kannapolis of Alabama and Melissa Brennan of Hamilton, Illinois, three brothers, Robert McCarty and Lonnie McCarty both of Keokuk, Larry McCarty of Washington, one sister, Debbie Jinkens of Wayland, Missouri, three stepchildren, Micheal Benedict and Jeffrey Benedict both of Mt. Pleasant and Brian Benedict of Keokuk, seven step grandchildren and four step great-grandchildren, his stepmother Bernice McCarty of Keokuk and his uncle and best friend Gary McCarty of Keokuk and nieces and nephews.

Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Hillsboro Cemetery in Hillsboro. Memorials may be directed to the family in his memory.

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is caring for his arrangements.