David A. Bridgman, age 65, of Stronghurst, Illinois, passed away at 10:28 p.m. Monday June 24, 2019 at Oakwood Estates Assisted Living Center in Stronghurst.

He was born August 23, 1953 in Quincy, Illinois, the son of Andy and Betty Gooding Bridgman.

David attended Gladstone, Illinois elementary schools and graduated from Union High School in Biggsville, in 1972. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps and was stationed at Camp Pendleton, California. He lived most of his adult life in the Gulfport, Illinois community. He enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and especially loved to read books.

Survivors include three brothers, Terry (Sharon) Garner of Stronghurst, Damien Ronner of Gladstone, Darren (Megan) Ronner, also of Gladstone, one sister, Dawn (John) Legier of Carbondale, IL, his stepfather, Ed Ronner of Gladstone, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, mother, stepmother, Jane Bridgman, one sister, Sandy Decker, one niece, Gretchen Decker, and one nephew, Jace Garner.

No services are planned at this time.

Memorial funds have been established for Oakwood Estates in Stronghurst and Henderson County Hospice in Gladstone.

Banks & Beals Funeral Home of Stronghurst is assisting the family.

