Beula J. Lamm, 100, of Ogden, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday morning, June 4, 2019, at Journey Senior Living of Ankeny. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Community United Methodist Church Ogden. Steve Satre will officiate. Burial will be at Glenwood Cemetery in Ogden. Visitation was on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at the Community United Methodist Church. For online obituaries and condolences visit: www.carsonstappfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be left to the discretion of the family.

Daryl “Glen” Luther, 55, of West Des Moines and formerly of Greene County, died June 4, 2019, at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. Services were held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday June 11, 2019 at the Gospel Open Bible Church in Jefferson. Visitation will be after 1:00 p.m. Monday June 10, 2019 at Hastings Funeral Home in Jefferson with the family present from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Hastings Funeral Home in Jefferson is in charge of arrangements

Bertha Lukawski, 76, of Olathe, Kansas, and formerly of Boone, passed away on March 31, 2019. A celebration of life has been arranged for June 15th at the Boulder Inn & Suites; Pioneer Room from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. To leave a message and view the full obituary, visit www.PenwellGabelOlathe.com.