Dorothy K. Welsh, 97, of Colo, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Rolling Green Village in Nevada.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Colo, with Fr. Rick Dagit officiating; family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery in Colo.

Dorothy was born Nov. 19, 1921, the daughter of Frank and Martha (Elsnor) Uthe. She graduated from Story City High School in 1940 and was united in marriage to Lawrence Edward Welsh on Nov. 26, 1945, in Boone. Dorothy worked for Donnelly’s Marketing in Nevada, retiring in 1986 and had worked part time at Casey’s in Colo retiring in 2016. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Colo and enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Eugene “Gene” Welsh, of Colo, Joanne (Jay) Mackey, of The Villages, Fla., and Robert “Bob” Welsh (Penny Cummings), of Colo; one granddaughter, Theresa (Ryan) Maher, of Ira; three great-grandchildren, Chase, Jordan and Abby Maher; and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a daughter-in-law, Barb Welsh.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Colo.

Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements.