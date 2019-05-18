Mrs. Jacquelyn M. Thomas, 89, of Dallas City, Illinois passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Great River Hospice House, West Burlington, Iowa.

She was born on March 3, 1930 in LaHarpe, Illinois the daughter of Jack and Minnie Johnson Strong. On May 12, 1951 she married D. Nyal Thomas in Pontoosuc, Illinois. He preceded her in death on January 19, 2004.

Jackie was a 1947 graduate of the Dallas City High School and then attended and graduated from Quincy Business School. She worked as a bookkeeper for the IRC in Burlington, Iowa and later worked as a bookkeeper for the Dallas City Community School.

Jackie was a member of the Dallas City American Legion Auxiliary and was a leader of Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. Jackie and her husband faithfully attended his Navy Reunions. She enjoyed working in the flower garden, boating, watching sunsets on the river and especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include one son, William (Janie) Thomas of Newton, NJ, one daughter, Nyla K. French of Dallas City, two grandchildren, Katie (Luke Heckenberg) French of LaHarpe and Tyler (Mary Zippe) French of Burlington and five great-grandchildren, Denver and Max French, Rhys Heckenberg, and Ezra and Indigo French.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Nyal.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at Banks & Beals Funeral Home in Dallas City with Rev. Jim Luder officiating.

Friends may call after 3:00 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Banks & Beals where the family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established for her great-grandchildren’s education or the Dallas City American Legion Auxiliary.

