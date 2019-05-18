Ina Viola “Vi” Beenblossom, 88, of West Burlington, died at 6:08 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 at RidgeView Assisted Living, Burlington, Iowa.

Born May 7, 1931 in Crawfordsville, Iowa, she was the daughter of Clarence Loren and (Emma) Pearl (Orris) Hering. She married Kenneth Eugene Beenblossom on October 30, 1949 at the Crawfordsville Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on July 22, 2017.

Vi graduated from Crawfordsville High School. She worked as a deputy and billing clerk for the city of West Burlington until her retirement after 27 ½ years of service.

She was a member of the West Burlington United Methodist Church. She enjoyed sewing and being a full time Grandma.

Survivors include three daughters, Karen (Mike) Bree of Cody, WY, Carolyn Lees of West Burlington, IA, and Carla (Eric) Schweizer of Burlington, IA; five grandchildren, Matthew (Anissa) Bree of Cody, WY, Shanara Gabrielle of Washington, DC, Shanti (Matt) Grossman of Austin, TX, Katrina (Kyle) Hampel of Lee’s Summit, MO, and Kevin (Jill) Lees of Mt. Pleasant, IA; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Michael Bree II; three brothers, Loren, Ivan Victor and Virgil.

The funeral service for Mrs. Beenblossom will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 24th at Lunning Chapel. Pastor Elizabeth Bell will officiate. Interment will be in Burlington Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:30-8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 23rd at Lunning Chapel.

A memorial has been established for West Burlington United Methodist Church.