Fern Louise Swanson, age 93, Morning Sun, died Thursday May 16, 2019 in her home in Fort Myers, Florida.

The daughter of Edward & Zella (Wells) Witte, she was born January 18, 1926 in West Burlington, Iowa. On September 26, 1945 she married Duane Swanson from Morning Sun, Iowa.

Fern was a graduate of the Yarmouth High School. She was a member of the First United Presbyterian Church in Morning Sun, where she was famous for her pies. She was a retired farmer, who loved the outdoors, flowers and animals.

Survivors include 1 son, Marlin Swanson, Cape Canaveral, Florida; 2 daughters Marlys Garland and Marcia Hamilton, both of Fort Myers, Florida. 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Graveside Services will be held Saturday, May 25th, 2019 at 10:30 am for Family and Friends.

Hagele and Honts Funeral Home in Morning Sun is in charge of the arrangements.