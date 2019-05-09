Elizabeth Erin “Beth” Nelson, 37, of West Point, Iowa, passed away at 4:17 p.m., Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Great River Hospice House, West Burlington, Iowa.

Beth was born on June 1, 1981, in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, the daughter of Kevin and Cindy (Randolph) Frueh. She married Travis Nelson.

Survivors include four children: Taylor, Carter, Olivia and Aubree; her parents: Kevin and Cindy; one brother: Eric (Liz) Frueh of Donnellson, Iowa; her grandmothers: Bonnie Randolph of New Boston, Iowa and Jeanne Frueh of Donnellson, Iowa. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her brother: Kristofer; and her two grandfathers: Henry J. Frueh and Russel Randolph.

Beth was a 1999 graduate of Central Lee High School. She worked with her family in their antique business. She was a member of Saint Mary the Assumption Catholic Church.

Beth enjoyed animals, being outside, going on vacation with her children, and outings with her friends. Beth especially loved being involved in her children’s activities.

Friends may call from 12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson.

Per Beth’s wishes a private family service will be held with burial at Evangelical Cemetery, Donnellson.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in her memory for her children’s education.