Anna Mae Spenler Ware, of Burlington, Iowa died at 6:45 PM on April 16, 2019 at Autumn Leaves in Greenville, SC.

Born April 1, 1921, in Olds, Iowa, she was the daughter of John Buckow Martin and Osa Mae Stockman Martin. On May 29, 1939, she married Charles Roger Spenler in Wayland Iowa. They remained married until his death on April 14, 1964. On April 1, 1970 she married Robert Edward Ware in Clemson, SC. They remained married until his death on August 16, 1997.

Anna worked as an R.P. nurse in Mt. Pleasant, technician at Burlington Medical Center Blood Bank, and Mt. Union Post Office.

She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church. Anna was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary #3339, Moose Lodge, lifetime member of VFW, Winfield. She was a volunteer at Rush County Hospital, Great River Auxiliary and Great River Hospice.

Survivors include her son, Charles W. Spenler (Aileen) of El Segundo, CA; daughter Martha Spenler of Long Beach, CA; three grandchildren, Janelle McGuire, Mathew Wallace, and Darren Spenler; three step-grandchildren, Alexandra Kirchner, Amy Ogden, and Jeffrey Wallen; 11 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter.

Besides her husbands she was preceded in death by her parents, her brother John F Martin, her children Lewis Lee Spenler and Jackie Ann Wallace, step-daughter, Beverly Ware Chaney, and her great-grandchildren Trey McKenzie and Kristen McGuire.

A Visitation for Anna will be on Monday June 24th, 2019 at 9:30 AM, one hour prior to a funeral service at 10:30 AM at Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home. In keeping with Anna's wishes, she will be cremated and her ashes will be buried at North Hill Cemetery next to her husband Charles Roger Spenler.

A memorial has been established for the Autumn Leaves Project.

Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.