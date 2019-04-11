Randall K. Cermak, 68, of Mt. Pleasant, died Monday, April 08, 2019, at his home.

The funeral service for Randy Cermak will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, April 12 at the First Presbyterian Church, 902 S. Walnut St., Mt. Pleasant. The Reverend Trey Hegar will officiate. A luncheon will be served in the church Fellowship Hall immediately following the service. Burial at Forest Home Cemetery will follow the luncheon.

Friends may call from 12 Noon to 3:00 PM on Thursday at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. The family will receive friends from 4-6 PM on Thursday at First Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the First Presbyterian Church.

Randall Keith Cermak was born April 17, 1950, in Chicago, IL. He was the son of Sylvester and Irene (Zelinka) Cermak.

As a young boy, Randy worked his off-school hours at his family’s restaurant. When he reached his teenage years, Randy sold Christmas Trees at Cermak Garden Center. It was this work experience that not only taught Randy “how to read people”, but he also credited it to his career success in the fields of mental health and social work.

Randy graduated from Proviso West High School in 1968. He then traveled to Mt. Pleasant where he enrolled at Iowa Wesleyan University. He graduated from Wesleyan in 1972 with a B.A. in Psychology. At Wesleyan, Randy met his future wife.

On November 25, 1974, at Faith Lutheran Church in Mt. Pleasant, Randy was united in marriage to Janet Marie Flansburg.

For nearly 20 years, Randy was a Mental Health Worker at the former Mt. Pleasant Mental Health Institute. With several promotions, Randy became the Treatment Service Director of MHI. For some 15 years following, Randy was a School Social Worker for the AEA. During that time, Randy did take the time to obtain his Masters of Social Work degree from the University of Iowa. Randy also taught night classes at Iowa Wesleyan University. After his time with the AEA, Randy became a consultant to MHI.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Mt. Pleasant.

Those thankful for sharing in Randy’s life include his wife of 44 years, Janet “Jamie” of Mt. Pleasant; 2 daughters – Becky Bengard and her husband B.J. of Norwalk, IA and Kim Cermak of Mt. Pleasant; his mother, Irene Cermak of Chicago; a brother – Ray Cermak of Arizona; 2 sisters – Diane Marsden and Sue Simmonds, both of the Chicago area; 3 grandchildren – Juhl, Macey and Vivian Bengard, and many beloved nieces and nephews with whom Randy was very close.

Randy’s father precedes him in death.