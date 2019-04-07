Wilma Chasine McKissick Ferguson, 101, formerly of Hamburg, died March 6, 2019, in Georgetown, Texas.

She was born on Aug. 9, 1917, at Hamburg, to Chase and Nelle Hastings McKissick.

She spent most of her childhood years in Denver, Colo., but she returned to Hamburg during her high school years..

She married Dudley Ferguson in 1935, and, to this union, three children were born: Kaye in 1936, Cliff in 1938 and John in 1940. She was a stay-at-home mom for many years, but wrote short stories and magazine articles for various midwestern publications.

After her kids were grown, she took a job as a nurse’s aid at the Hamburg Hospital. Then in 1966, she found herself a widow at the age of 49 when Dudley suddenly died of a heart attack.

She earned her GED at Hamburg High School and enrolled for her freshman year at NWMSU in Maryville, Mo., before transferring to the University of Iowa, from which she graduated in 1969.

After serving in Arkansas as a Vista volunteer, and as Food Stamp Outreach Coordinator, she served as the head of the Arkansas Nutrition Council, a position which once took her to Washington, D.C., to advocate for food stamps before a Congressional committee and earned her the moniker of the Arkansas Food Stamp Lady.

Upon retirement, she moved to Eureka Springs, Ark., then, eventually, to Little Rock., where she became a Quaker.

She is survived by her daughter, Kaye Bishop (Jim) of Georgetown, Texas, and sons Cliff Ferguson and John Ferguson (Hallie), both of Hamburg. Also survived by 14 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and one great great grandchild