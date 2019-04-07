On Monday, March 25th, 2019, John Reeder, passed away at age 75 in Fort Myers, Fl.

John was born on November 2, 1943 to Louis and Isabelle Reeder.

John grew up in Burlington, IA before moving all over the country with his wife Linda Schulz Reeder, living in Nebraska, Minnesota, Washington State, California, Illinois, Missouri, and Florida. John and Linda raised two children, Jennifer and Dan.

John was passionate about his successful 31 year career at Warner-Lambert and greatly appreciated spending his free time with his family and friends snowmobiling, motorcycling, flying, boating, golfing, RVing, and laughing.

John was preceded in death by his father Louis, his mother Isabelle, his wife Linda and his daughter Jennifer. He is survived by his son Dan, daughter in-law Michelle, granddaughter Reese and grandson Pierson.