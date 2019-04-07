Ervin Frederick William Meyer, age 80, of Nebraska City passed away April 6, 2019, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Lincoln. Ervin was born in Sept. 23, 1938, in Otoe to Rudolph Carl and Minnie Sophie (Sporhase) Meyer. Ervin was baptized and later confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Otoe. Ervin attended school in Otoe and was the Salutatorian of the Otoe High School Class of 1956. In 1963, he was married in St. John’s Lutheran Church to Cecilia Kay Smutz. To this union, three daughters were born.

Throughout his lifetime Ervin held a variety of different jobs. For many years he sold insurance and bartended at the VFW in Beatrice. In the mid 80’s, he moved to Talmage and ran the Diamond bar. After that, he moved to Otoe and worked for the Otoe County Department of Roads and at one time was the Mayor of Otoe. Before retirement, he moved to Nebraska City and worked for the Nebraska Department of Roads for almost 20 years.

In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and outdoor activities. He was always up for a game of cards with family or friends. During the last several years he enjoyed time spent at the campground with his daughters.

Passing before him were his parents and four brothers, Leonard, Norman, Ivan and Dennis. Left to mourn his passing are his daughters, Wendy Hamm of Nebraska City, Janice (Brad) Volker of Auburn and Dana Meyer of Omaha; brothers, Wayne (Kathy) Meyer, Lynn (Cindy) Meyer all of Nebraska City; sister Lois (Larry) Ikenberry of Palmyra and sister-in-law Ruby Meyer of Sun Lakes, Ariz.; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; many other nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral services were to be 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Nebraska City with burial to follow at Parkhill Cemetery in Syracuse.

Visitations were to be 1 to 8 p.m. Monday at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City with the family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to the Children’s Hospital of Omaha.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com.

Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.



