December 6, 1956 - March 24, 2019

Jeffrey “Jeff” Alan Mueller, 62, of Corvallis, OR, formerly of Donnellson, Iowa, passed away peacefully at his home. He bravely fought a nearly 5 year battle with ALS.

Born in Fort Madison, Iowa, he was the son of Kenneth L. and Betty J. (Culbertson) Mueller. On May 24, 1986, he married Cathy S. Buss at King of Glory Lutheran Church in Loveland, CO.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy; son, Shane; of Corvallis; sister, Deb Thompson (Steve) of West Point, IA; nephew, Deren Thompson (Amy) of K.C. MO. Also aunts, cousins, and Cathy’s extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 13th at Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St., Corvallis, OR. A time of remembrance in Iowa will be planned at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to ALS Association - Oregon and SW Washington Chapter, Grace Lutheran Church Foundation, Kindred Hospice, and Richard Proenneke Museum.

McHenry Funeral Home of Corvallis is handling arrangements.