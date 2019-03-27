Michael Raske, 67, of Radcliffe, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Israel Family Hospice House in Ames. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Radcliffe. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 29, at the Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Radcliffe. Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is taking care of arrangements. For more information and online condolences, go to www.boekefuneralhomes.com.

Sally Wills, 83, of Story City, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Accura Healthcare of Ames. A funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, near Gilbert. Visitation will be one hour prior to mass. A luncheon will be served following the inurnment in the Social Hall of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Burial will be in Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home and online condolences may be left for the family at www.adamssoderstrum.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Sally’s name be made to Mary Greeley Medical Center Foundation or the Israel Family Hospice House.