Margaret Marien Millard, 84, of Mt. Pleasant died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Park Place Elderl Living in Mt. Pleasant.

A funeral service will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel in Mt. Pleasant with Chaplin Gordon Hawkins officiating. Burial will be in the Lockridge Cemetery. Friends may call from 12 to 1:30 p.m. prior to the funeral service at Olson Powell Memorial Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Every Step Hospice in her memory.

Margaret was born December 16, 1934, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of Harry and Mildred (Tweedy) Lee. She graduated from Lockridge High School in 1952. On August 24, 1952 she married Maurice Dean Millard in Fairfield. He preceded her in death on March 26, 2006.

Margaret was a devoted housewife and mother. She worked at the Hy-Vee bakery for several years and helped her husband with his business at the Oakland Mills Store and Bait Shop in the 1980s-90s where she was known as “the pie lady.”

She enjoyed her garden, liked to sew and cook, was on a bowling league with her husband, and played cards with friends and family. Most of all, she loved her family and country home. She had attended Oakland Mills Community Church.

Survivors include her children, Maureen (David) Edwards, and Mary (Craig Lewis) all of Mt. Pleasant and Ray (Rita) Millard of New London; 6 grandchildren, Erica (Chris) Kloetstra of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, Derek Edwards of Mt. Pleasant, Aaron (Jennifer) Comstock of Tipton, IA, Rebecca (Levi Vroom) Wilbert of Belgrade, MT, Elizabeth (Steven) Boshart of Wayland, IA, and Ronald (Jeremy Adam) Millard of Ottumwa, IA; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, Guerdon (Juanita) Lee of Fairfield, IA and sister Marilyn (James) Sheets of Ames, IA.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Maurice; a son, Marlo Millard; a daughter, Laura Millard; and a sister, Linda Lunsford.