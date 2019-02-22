Rose Marie Walding, 90, of Burlington, Iowa, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019, at Wesley Acres in Des Moines.

Rose was born on January 29, 1929, in Yankton, South Dakota, the daughter of Michael and Theresa (Reitberger) Schneiderbauer. She was united in marriage to James Walding on May 13, 1953 and, for most of their 65-year union, made their home in Burlington, before moving to Windsor Heights, Iowa in 2015.

Rose loved dogs, enjoyed walks in the neighborhood, delighted in talking with neighbors, played bridge with various women’s groups and, along with her husband, spent hours on the dance floor of the local Fraternal Order of Eagles. In fact, their bond was first formed at a dance club in downtown Yankton, where they first met.

Rose is survived by her loving husband, Jim; three sons, Lynn of Des Moines, Steve (Jodi) of Laughlin, Nevada and Gary of Cancun, Mexico. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ryan of Omaha, Nebraska, Ashley (Drew) Sturgell of Fuquay Varina, North Carolina, Sean of Austin, Texas, Brooke of Chicago, Illinois, and Kurt of Brookings, South Dakota, as well as one great granddaughter, Emery Sturgell, with a sibling on the way.

A memorial service will be held in the spring and, in the meantime, memorials may be directed to St. John’s Catholic Church, 700 Division Street in Burlington, Iowa (319.752.6733) or Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 509 Capitol Street, in Yankton, South Dakota (605.665.3655).