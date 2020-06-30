Here is a list of closings and schedules for the July 4 holiday:

Airlines: Operate as usual.

Banks: Closed. Saturday is a bank holiday.

Bus lines: Burlington Urban Service will not operate Saturday. Trailways will run as usual.

City offices: Closed Friday.

County offices: Closed Friday.

Drivers license bureau: Closed all day Saturday.

The Hawk Eye: Office will be closed Friday, but will publish as usual.

Libraries: Closed Saturday.

Lotteries: Drawings as usual.

Postal service: All post offices will be closed, no deliveries.

Schools: Closed.

State offices: Closed Friday.

Stock markets: Closed Friday.

Trains: Amtrak will operate regular schedules.

Trash: In Burlington, Friday is a holiday for Solid Waste Crews. Trash from Friday's route will be collected Thursday. Be sure to set out before 7 a.m. as crews may come earlier or later in the day than usual. Friday's trash route in Fort Madison will be picked up on Monday, July 6.

YM/YWCA: Closed.